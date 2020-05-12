Coronavirus in West Virginia: New cases in the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports two new cases of COVID-19.
As of 10 a.m. May 12, 2020, there have been 65,069 laboratory results received for the virus:
- 1,371 positive
- 63,698 negative
- 803 recoveries
- 57 deaths
The state also reports a Cumulative Percent Positive Test Result of 2.11%.
Confirmed cases per county: Barbour (7), Berkeley (191), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (53), Clay (2), Fayette (34), Gilmer (8), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (9), Hancock (12), Hardy (17), Harrison (34), Jackson (136), Jefferson (88), Kanawha (186), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (22), Mason (14), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (22), Mingo (3), Monongalia (113), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (8), Ohio (36), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (28), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (43), Wyoming (1).
