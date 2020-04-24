Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus in West Virginia: Positive case of local hospital worker

News
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed that a health service worker at William R. Sharpe, Jr. Hospital in Weston, WvV. tested positive for COVID-19. 

DHHR announced the positive test Friday, April 24, 2020. The last day the individual worked was April 17, 2020, according to DHHR. 

In coordination with the local health department, DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health was notified by the patient’s health care provider. Working through the local health department, measures were already in place to reduce the spread among other employees and patients.  

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories