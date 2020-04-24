Coronavirus in West Virginia: Quarantined correctional officer tests positive

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A South Central Regional Jail correctional officer who self-quarantined on April 15 tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

This case is the only one among any Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation staff or inmates.

The officer, who remains in good condition, had been wearing a mask throughout his shifts since March 27, 2020. He has quarantined himself at home since April 15 when his wife, who works at a long term care facility, alerted him that she may have been exposed to the virus. She has also tested positive for the virus but is currently recovering in good condition.

The Bureau for Public Health at the WV Department of Health and Human Resources has concluded that no further action at the facility is required as a result of the officer’s responsible actions.