Live Now
White House Coronavirus Taskforce Briefing Scheduled for 5 p.m.

Coronavirus in West Virginia: Death toll rises to 31

News
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports there have been two additional deaths, one in Kanawha County, as a result of COVID-19.

These are the most recent numbers of April 23, 2020:

  • 981 positive
  • 28,135 negative
  • 31 deaths

Two additional deaths confirmed by DHHR include: 

An 85-year old male from Wayne County.

An 71-year old male from Kanawha County. 

“We mourn the loss of these West Virginians and send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

Confirmed cases per county: Barbour (4), Berkeley (127), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (38), Fayette (8), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (112), Jefferson (67), Kanawha (142), Lewis (3), Lincoln (1), Logan (11), Marion (44), Marshall (8), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (11), Mingo (2), Monongalia (89), Monroe (5), Morgan (7), Nicholas (5), Ohio (24), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Preston (12), Putnam (17), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (81), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (35), Wyoming (1).

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories