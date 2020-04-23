Coronavirus in West Virginia: Death toll rises to 31

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports there have been two additional deaths, one in Kanawha County, as a result of COVID-19.
These are the most recent numbers of April 23, 2020:
- 981 positive
- 28,135 negative
- 31 deaths
Two additional deaths confirmed by DHHR include:
An 85-year old male from Wayne County.
An 71-year old male from Kanawha County.
“We mourn the loss of these West Virginians and send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.
Confirmed cases per county: Barbour (4), Berkeley (127), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (38), Fayette (8), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (112), Jefferson (67), Kanawha (142), Lewis (3), Lincoln (1), Logan (11), Marion (44), Marshall (8), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (11), Mingo (2), Monongalia (89), Monroe (5), Morgan (7), Nicholas (5), Ohio (24), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Preston (12), Putnam (17), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (81), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (35), Wyoming (1).
