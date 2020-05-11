Coronavirus in West Virginia update: Gov. Justice to give press conference to discuss reopening state

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is giving an update on COVID-19 and how it affects plans to reopen the Mountain State going forward.
As of 10 a.m., May 11, 2020, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has received 63,469 laboratory results for COVID-19:
- 1,366 positive cases
- 62,103 negative tests
- 775 recoveries
- 54 deaths
Counties with confirmed cases of the virus include: Barbour (7), Berkeley (190), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (53), Clay (2), Fayette (35), Gilmer (8), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (9), Hancock (12), Hardy (16), Harrison (34), Jackson (136), Jefferson (88), Kanawha (185), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (22), Mason (13), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (23), Mingo (2), Monongalia (113), Monroe (6), Morgan (16), Nicholas (8), Ohio (38), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (43), Wyoming (1).
