Coronavirus in West Virginia update: Gov. Justice to give press conference to discuss reopening state

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is giving an update on COVID-19 and how it affects plans to reopen the Mountain State going forward.

As of 10 a.m., May 11, 2020, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has received 63,469 laboratory results for COVID-19:

1,366 positive cases

62,103 negative tests

775 recoveries

54 deaths

Counties with confirmed cases of the virus include: Barbour (7), Berkeley (190), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (53), Clay (2), Fayette (35), Gilmer (8), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (9), Hancock (12), Hardy (16), Harrison (34), Jackson (136), Jefferson (88), Kanawha (185), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (22), Mason (13), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (23), Mingo (2), Monongalia (113), Monroe (6), Morgan (16), Nicholas (8), Ohio (38), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (43), Wyoming (1).

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories