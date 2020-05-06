Coronavirus in West Virginia: USPS issuing extension on mail service

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – FEBRUARY 18: U.S. Postal Service mail vehicles sit in a parking lot at a mail distribution center on February 18, 2015 in San Francisco, California. The Postal Service is looking to replace their aging fleet of mail delivery vehicles as their current trucks are becoming too small to meet the needs of their growing package delivery from large e-commerce vendors. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The U.S. Postal Service Appalachian District, which includes Beckley, Charleston, Clarksburg, Huntington, Martinsburg, Morgantown, and Parkersburg, West Virginia wants to help those who are currently displaced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Postal Service has an option called Hold Mail. Hold Mail is used for customers who plan on being away from their home or business for up to 30 days.

Due to the pandemic, the Postal Service suspended the 30-day time frame and extended all requests until May 30, 2020. Business and residential customers’ mail will be stored at their local Post Office until the specified time.

Before or on May 30, 2020, customers can either pick up accumulated mail at their Post Office with proper ID or request redelivery. The Postal Service will start a two-week grace period, beginning June 1, 2020, during which customers can contact their local office to make arrangements to have their mail stored longer.On June 15, 2020, the Postal Service will revert back to its normal policy allowing for customers to have their mail stored for 30 days. Customers with questions regarding Hold Mail requests can contact the Postal Service at 1-800-ASK-USPS (275-8777).