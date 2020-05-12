Coronavirus in West Virginia: Wellness centers reopen, but enforces strict guidelines

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Wellness centers are beginning to reopen as a part of phase three of West Virginia’s efforts to return to normal. But just like everyone else, they aren’t doing so without strict guidelines.

Snap Fitness in Charleston opened on Monday for the first time in more than a month. Now, they’re having to adjust to a “new normal.”

“We’ve had to get real accustomed to what it takes to keep our clients and patients safe with this exercise of the environment in regards to social distancing and cleaning. Plus, as healthcare providers, we kind of have that history anyways.” said Dr. Eric Tarr, CEO of Generations Physical Therapy and Snap Fitness.

Rules are strictly enforced in order for people to get back into their fitness routine. This includes reducing hours to staff hours only, signing a waiver to maintain social distancing, and being temperature checked at the door.

Even with new guidelines, it was a relief to fitness enthusiast Anthony Gonzales to get back to the grind.

“It’s amazing. It’s wonderful to be back to some normalcy … it’s a stress reliever. It’s nice to see things picking back up, it kind of gives me hope.” Gonzales said.

But with the lack of income when the facility was shut down, it’s still a long road ahead. Generations Physical Therapy and Snap Fitness hope each day will be a step in the right direction.

