Coronavirus puts halt on WV trail projects

BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A large project is underway in Central West Virginia, which will help boost the local economy and attract tourism.

The project consists of three new trails: Rails to Trails, Rails with Trails and Water Trail, that will connect Braxton, Gilmer, Clay and Kanawha Counties.

This project has been an outdoor concept for several years but became reality last year when construction began. To date, 10 miles have been completed, with 64 miles left to go, however, the Coronavirus has put a halt on the project and the finances are tight.

The project so far has been funded privately, and the Elk River Trail Foundation is hoping to receive funding through the state to continue the project.

The trail is meant for hiking, biking and horseback riding. If you would like to check out the progress, the trail begins off of Route 4 on the Villanova Bridge in Duck, West Virginia.

