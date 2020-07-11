Coroner: Death after Ohio protest was due to natural causes

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — Authorities say an autopsy has concluded that a recent Ohio State University graduate who died in late May after attending a protests in Columbus died of natural causes.
Sarah Grossman, 22, died May 30, two days after having participated in a protest over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
Her family released a statement in early June confirming that she had been exposed to pepper spray but saying there was “no evidence” that such exposure was a factor in her death.
According to the autopsy report provided by the Montgomery County coroner’s office, Grossman died of a coronary artery dissection due to a previously undiagnosed genetic condition.
