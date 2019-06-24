Costs of WV Special Session being debated

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — With the West Virginia Senate gaveling into Special Session once again, critics are worried about the cost. On average the Auditor says a Special Session with both chambers in, totals $35,000 per day.

“It’s been $105-thousand dollars spent. $25,000 every time the House meets, $10,000 every time the Senate meets. $105-thousand dollars, that’s three teacher salaries. I mean this money could be spent in a lot better ways,” said Jay O’Neal, a Kanawha County Teacher.

And, after the House included three charter schools in the latest bill, critics noted that the Senate rejected a similar idea in the regular legislative session in March. Critics say it could have been done then – avoiding the need for a special session at all. But the Senate President says the bills and costs are being overstated.

“Well, A, it’s not hundreds of thousands of dollars. And, B, it was not the same by any means. As this bill has evolved we’ve gained support. We’ve reached out,” said State Sen. Mitch Carmichael, (R) Jackson – Senate President.

So, lawmakers say community forums led to more changes in the education bill. Still, critics say Special Session money could be better spent on things such as mental health counselors in schools.

“We have students that are from broken homes. That are being raised by grandparents, both parents are in jail. We need some place for those people to go,” said Barbara Allison, a Harrison County teacher.

Legislators say that money is in the reform bill – $30-million dollars to do just that.

“A number of long-time Capitol watchers tell me that Special Sessions are just a cost of doing business. That’s because the West Virginia Constitution only requires lawmakers to be in session 60-days a year, and often that’s not enough time to get everything done,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.