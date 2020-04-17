Could federal stimulus money buyout WV COVID-19 Debt?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia leaders estimate the state will have a $376 million budget shortfall because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Jim Justice is looking to the federal government ot help dig the Mountain State out of potential financial turmoil.

The good news is some of the stimulus money arrived on April 15th.

“All of a sudden, we set up a bank account a couple days ago and last night I was informed the federal government wired into our bank account 625-million dollars…” said Gov. Justice.

Gov. Justice spoke to President Donald Trump today on the phone asking if the stimulus money could be used to help rebuild West Virginia.

“And if we can’t use it then we’re going to have shortfalls and we’re going to have to go back to look at rainy day funds, but I, Jim Justice, do not think that’s going to happen. Jim Justice believes, as your Governor, as the businessman you elected, that he’s got this.”

On Friday, April 17th, the United States Treasury will issue guidelines on how this money can be used.

