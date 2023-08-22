CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — New allegations of improper behavior by Charleston’s former police Chief Tyke Hunt have surfaced, however Charleston’s Mayor says no formal complaint has been filed.

The allegations were first reported on a podcast called “Scoop Squad Truth Squad” and then discussed at Charleston’s City Council meeting Monday night.

The allegations involve then Sergeant Hunt and a young woman who was applying to be an Charleston officer and a sexual relationship. In the podcast, and then repeated during the council meeting Monday night by Snodgrass, the ex-officer said that she lied during the test but Hunt allowed her to pass anyway. She said the encounter happened after the test was complete.

Chief Hunt resigned August 18 citing personal and medical reasons. In his resignation letter he said he is having back surgery and after his recovery he will return as a lieutenant.

Council voted down a proposal two weeks ago to have an outside investigation into another incident where Chief Hunt had an encounter with a woman inside his city office, for which he was suspended and has apologized.

Monday night Councilwoman Shannon Snodgrass is again calling for a professional standards investigation into the accusations inolving Hunt.

That’s someting that she says was not done last summer when Hunt was suspended for three days after an inevestigation by the Mayor’s office.

She also believes the information regarding polygraph tests that hes done needs to be turned over for further investigation.

“Half of this stuff would not have occurred if the mayor had reffered this to professional standards the very first complaint. And it’s beyond me that we’re still talking about this 15 months after the occurrence but thank goodness because not there’s been yet another who happens to be an ex female police officer who had nothing in this except she wants to right the wrong,” Snodgrass said in an interview following the council meeting.

“We have not received any allegation at all here in the city of Charleston. If an allegation is brought to us, we absolutely will investigate it,” Mayor Goodwin also said after the meeting.

Councilwoman Jeanine Faegre said that while she does not condone the alleged behavior perhaps the matters needed to be discussed in an executive session given their nature.

Faegre also added that in her research she found that at one time Hunt lobbied for polygraph exams to be recorded.

13 News did reach out to Lieutenant Hunt Monday night for a comment on the allegation. We did not hear back. We will keep trying.