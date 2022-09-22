MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital will officially open to patients on Sept. 29, 2022.

The nine-story, 150-bed facility is right next to the existing J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital and has been more than three years in the making.

The new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital will include:

Private inpatient rooms

Dedicated pediatric emergency department

Spa-like Birthing Center

Pediatric Intensive Care Unit

Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

Operating rooms and cardiac catheterization, interventional radiology and endoscopy facilities

Heart Center

Blood Disorder and Cancer Center

Maternal-Fetal Medicine Clinic

On-site pharmacy, cafeteria, gift shop and family resource center

Before the official opening, a ribbon cutting and community open house will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24. You can watch the ribbon cutting ceremony, live, starting at 11:00 a.m. on WVUKids.com.