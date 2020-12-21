Counterfeit suspects spotted on surveillance footage

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help in looking for suspects believed to be linked to a counterfeit money investigation in Charleston.
The Charleston Police Department – Criminal Investigation Division shared these photos of a man and woman from store surveillance footage related to the incident.
Officials say if you recognize anyone in the photos to please call CPD at (304)-348-6480 and ask for Sgt. Basford or to message the Charleston Police’s official Facebook page.
