Counterfeit suspects spotted on surveillance footage

Police are looking for two people regarding a counterfitting investigation in Charleston. Dec. 21, 2020 (Courtesy: Charleston Police Department)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help in looking for suspects believed to be linked to a counterfeit money investigation in Charleston.

The Charleston Police Department – Criminal Investigation Division shared these photos of a man and woman from store surveillance footage related to the incident.

(Courtesy: Charleston Police Department)

(Courtesy: Charleston Police Department)

(Courtesy: Charleston Police Department)

Officials say if you recognize anyone in the photos to please call CPD at (304)-348-6480 and ask for Sgt. Basford or to message the Charleston Police’s official Facebook page.