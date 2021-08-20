Country music legend, Tom T. Hall, passes away

FRANKLIN, TN (WOWK) – Country Music Hall of Fame artist, Tom T. Hall, has passed away.
Country Music Hall of Fame CEO, Kyle Young posted to Twitter, “Tom T. Hall’s masterworks vary in plot, tone, and tempo, but they are bound by his ceaseless and unyielding empathy for the triumphs and losses of others. My bet is we won’t see the likes of him again, but if we do I’ll be first in line for tickets to the show.”
Tributes began pouring in after the news of his death on social media.
Hall penned classics like “That’s How I Got To Memphis,” “I Like Beer,” and “Harper Valley PTA.”
He entered the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008.
Hall was 85-years-old.
