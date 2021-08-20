Country music legend, Tom T. Hall, passes away

FILE – In this Tuesday Oct. 30, 2012 file photo, Tom T. Hall accepts the Icon Award at the 60th Annual BMI Country Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Singer-songwriter Tom T. Hall, who composed “Harper Valley P.T.A.” and sang about life’s simple joys as country music’s consummate blue collar bard, has died. He was 85. His son, Dean Hall, confirmed the musician’s death Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 at his home in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)

FRANKLIN, TN (WOWK) – Country Music Hall of Fame artist, Tom T. Hall, has passed away.

Country Music Hall of Fame CEO, Kyle Young posted to Twitter, “Tom T. Hall’s masterworks vary in plot, tone, and tempo, but they are bound by his ceaseless and unyielding empathy for the triumphs and losses of others. My bet is we won’t see the likes of him again, but if we do I’ll be first in line for tickets to the show.”

Tributes began pouring in after the news of his death on social media.

pic.twitter.com/t3ArVD2Gor — Country Music HOF (@countrymusichof) August 21, 2021

In 1978 when we sang at Mama Maybelle Carter’s funeral a saddened Johnny Cash walked up to the podium and asked Tom T Hall to stand with him. Johnny said “I draw strength from you Tom!” Thank you Tom T Hall for the song’s and the strength you provided to so many. #RIPTomTHall pic.twitter.com/M1chsdo3TR — The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) August 21, 2021

RIP to Tom T. Hall. One of the greatest story telling songwriters ever! I used to pick and sing with him every year at Earl Scruggs’s home.https://t.co/uGJSzecxms — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) August 21, 2021

We are deeply saddened by Tom T. Hall’s passing. He has forever left a mark on Country Music's history. Our thoughts are with his family and friends in Country Music during this difficult time. https://t.co/VZVORfPMNE pic.twitter.com/NFpQtXQW7K — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) August 21, 2021

Hall penned classics like “That’s How I Got To Memphis,” “I Like Beer,” and “Harper Valley PTA.”

He entered the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008.

Hall was 85-years-old.