Countdown to WVU Football Season Opener All Roads Lead to Mountaineer Game Day
September 04 2021 03:30 pm

Country music legend, Tom T. Hall, passes away

News
Posted: / Updated:
Tom T. Hall

FILE – In this Tuesday Oct. 30, 2012 file photo, Tom T. Hall accepts the Icon Award at the 60th Annual BMI Country Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Singer-songwriter Tom T. Hall, who composed “Harper Valley P.T.A.” and sang about life’s simple joys as country music’s consummate blue collar bard, has died. He was 85. His son, Dean Hall, confirmed the musician’s death Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 at his home in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)

FRANKLIN, TN (WOWK) – Country Music Hall of Fame artist, Tom T. Hall, has passed away.

Country Music Hall of Fame CEO, Kyle Young posted to Twitter, “Tom T. Hall’s masterworks vary in plot, tone, and tempo, but they are bound by his ceaseless and unyielding empathy for the triumphs and losses of others. My bet is we won’t see the likes of him again, but if we do I’ll be first in line for tickets to the show.”

Tributes began pouring in after the news of his death on social media.

Hall penned classics like “That’s How I Got To Memphis,” “I Like Beer,” and “Harper Valley PTA.”

He entered the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008.

Hall was 85-years-old.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS