County and city officials ask for mandatory state-wide stay-in-place

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Earlier this evening, Kanawha County and City of Charleston officials sent Gov. Jim Justice a letter asking that he reconsider his decision on launching a mandatory stay-in-place for West Virginia.

The City and County believe this is necessary for slowing the spread of COVID-19.

“Social distancing and staying home have proven to be critical in stopping the spread of this virus. We are respectfully asking Governor Justice to order a mandatory stay-in-place order as so many other states have done,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin.

During Gov. Justice’s 7 p.m. announcement yesterday, March 21st, he said that the way in fighting this pandemic is to stay away from each other and limit person-to-person contact.

“The expected spike in the COVID-19 virus in our area is occurring and time is running out to flatten the curve. We must take action now to help protect our healthcare professionals and first responders,” stated Commission President Kent Carper.

Also within the letter, the Mayor and Commissioners asked that Justice’s office advise local boards of health and emergency management operations of any plans to implement before making any public announcement.

The Governor is set to hold a virtual press briefing Monday afternoon at 11 AM.