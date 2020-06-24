Couple arrested after baby, child test positive for narcotics

1  of  3
by: Erica Garner

ABILENE, TX (KTAB/KRBC) An Abilene couple was arrested after a baby and a child in their care tested positive for narcotics.

Sydney Breeding, 23, and David Crockett, 26, were both arrested Tuesday and charged with Endangering a Child in connection to an investigation that began in August 2019.

Court documents say a 6-month-old baby and a 3-year-old child tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine while they were living with Breeding and Crockett.

During an interview with an investigator, Breeding admitted to using methamphetamine, “approximately four to five times a day and that she shoots it up.”

Crockett also admitted to using methamphetamine, according to the documents.

No further information was released.

