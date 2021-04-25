Cover the plants! Frost expected in some areas tonight

STORMTRACKER 13 (WOWK) – With clearing skies during the remainder of the overnight tonight, patchy areas of frost is expected in some areas tonight.

A *FROST ADVISORY* is in effect through 9 a.m. Monday for our areas north of I-64 in southern Ohio and north central West Virginia. This includes the US-33 and most of the US-35 corridor.

Temperatures in these areas will drop to the middle and upper 30s tonight, which should allow for some frost to occur in places, particularly in the deep valley and up the hollows.

The mercury will climb quickly on Monday, as we’ll soar into the 70s and we are in the MIDDLE 80s for Tuesday!