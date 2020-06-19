COVID-19 cases connected to Myrtle Beach identified in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Myrtle Beach, SC is a popular travel destination for West Virginians. But state and local leaders say vacationers should be alert after three days of seeing COVID-19 cases in West Virginians returning from there.

“This really has been a significant issue,” said Cathy Slemp with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. “Lots of cases in five counties so far. We are up to 25 to 30 cases.”

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice addressed the issue during his press briefing Friday.

“If you opt to travel to Myrtle Beach, and I would think twice before I did that West Virginia right now because they’ve got a real problem going on there, what I would highly recommend when you get back is to be tested,” Justice said.

Free testing was offered again Friday in Charleston. Dr. Sherri Young with the Kanawha Charleston Health Department said there will likely be more cases related to travel to Myrtle Beach.

“So far we’ve seen three people in three clusters. Yesterday we tested 20 people related to those specific outbreaks. So we expect those numbers to go up today. We’ve had a lot of people who traveled out of town especially to Myrtle Beach that have come through today. So I expect those numbers to get much higher.” Dr. Sherri Young, Kanawha Charleston Health Department

She said the decision about whether to go on a family vacation to the beach or cancel it and stay home is something families have to decide for themselves.

“Me personally we are canceling our vacation plans,” Young said. “I know it is really not fun for the summer but there are so many other things you can do to keep yourself safe.”

She said if you do travel it is important to continue being diligent.

“Be safe and make sure you are washing your hands and wearing your mask,” Young said.

