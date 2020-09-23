COVID-19 causing more people to buy and sell homes

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many people to do everything at home, and that has many homeowners re-thinking their housing needs.

So, is it a good time to buy or sell a home?

Although COVID-19 has caused businesses to shut down and canceled events, the local real estate market is thriving.

“Every day when I get on our system, there are more houses pending than what are being listed. There’s not a lot of inventory and there’s still a lot of buyers out there,” Allison Burford, Property Elite, LLC Realtor said.

According to the National Association of Realtors, sales were 10.5% higher this year compared to August 2019.

This is the highest pace since December 2006, before the Great Recession.

Burford says this is because people’s housing needs have changed due to the pandemic.

“People now need a home office, they need room for their children to do their schoolwork, they need more space,” Burford said. Maybe for others they decided to downsize. Maybe they had to stop working for fear of getting ill and that was less income they had.”

Because interest and mortgage rates are at an all-time low, Burford says it makes buying competitive. This drives prices up.

“I have seen houses lately sell for more than what they normally would in winter. I’ve had a few listings sell for over asking price within the first day,” Burford said.

Burford says she’s even had a few calls from people from out of town wanting to move to West Virginia where it’s rural to get out of big cities.

