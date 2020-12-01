COVID-19 claims lives of former Nitro Mayor and wife

NITRO, WV (WOWK) — The former Mayor of Nitro and his wife have passed away this November 27th due to complications related to COVID-19.
According to a Facebook post shared by a family members, former Nitro Mayor Don Karnes, 82, and wife Dee Karnes, 79.
Karnes held the Mayor’s office in Nitro from 1988-1996.
Their funeral services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 2.
