COVID-19 cumulative percent positive rate remains the same

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports eight new cases of COVID-19.

As of 5 p.m., on Monday, June 8, 2020, there have been 113,694 total confirmatory laboratory results received for the virus:

2,161 total cases

1,472 recoveries

84 deaths

The cumulative percent positive rate is 1.9%. The is the same as reported earlier by DHHR.

Cases per county confirmed by lab test/probable case: Barbour (8/0), Berkeley (332/15), Boone (15/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (68/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (7/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (13/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (33/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (140/0), Jefferson (199/5), Kanawha (237/5), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (20/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (31/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (48/2), Mingo (7/2), Monongalia (127/14), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (50/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (39/1), Raleigh (17/1), Randolph (134/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/1), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (103/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).

