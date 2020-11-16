COVID-19 numbers on the rise – what happens next with schools?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With so many more people getting sick from COVID-19, it poses the question how will schools continue to operate for the remainder of the year?

The West Virginia Education Association is calling on Governor Jim Justice to take steps now to ensure the safety of students and teachers.

On Friday, Gov. Justice shut down in-person learning from Thanksgiving to the following Thursday, but the group says that’s not enough.

Every week, more and more schools are closing due to quarantine and contact tracing.



“This thing is getting out of hand and we need to just go remote,” Dale Lee, President of West Virginia Education Association said.



Lee says the virus isn’t just spreading through older adults and it’s putting a lot of people in danger.



“Governor said it’s being spread with ball games and those types of things. Well, then students are spreading it. Kids are spreading it. Adults are spreading it throughout our schools and that’s doing harm. It’s putting people in harm’s way,” Gov. Jim Justice said.



In Gov. Justice’s COVID-19 press briefing Monday, he stressed that the option should be considered, but there are other factors when it comes to making a decision.



“Without any question, there are repercussions on the downside. You have daycare to think about. You have kids to think about. You have how well the virtual learning is working period,” Gov. Justice said.



Lee says if proper procedures are done now, it can save people from future consequences and hopes the governor agrees.



“I do believe he wants to do what’s best for the students and the educators of West Virginia and I would hope that he would see the numbers continuing to rise and realize the best thing to do is get a grip on this now,” Lee said.

Lee says this change should go into effect immediately until at least January.