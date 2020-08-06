COVID-19 outbreak at Ironton healthcare facility

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — The Lawrence County Health Department has confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 among residents and staff at Harbor Health Care of Ironton.
The exact number of positive virus cases at the facility is unknown at this time. The health department is currently working with nursing home administrators to stop further spread of the virus within the facility.
Residents who have tested positive are in isolation and will have their temperatures checked twice daily.
Habor Healthcare will continue monitoring all residents for signs and symptoms of the virus per the protocol and following CDC and ODH’s guidelines.
