COVID-19 “stay at home” violators could receive fines in the future

HUNTINGTON, W.V. (WOWK) – States across the U.S. that are seeing a rise in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases are implementing fines up to $1,250 for those who violate “stay at home” orders.

During a live update on Friday Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear, again, is urging residents to stay healthy at home to slow the spread of COVID-19. The governor announced 54 new cases and 2 deaths in the commonwealth, significantly lower than other states across the nation. Governor Beshear links those statistics to limiting travel in and out of other states.

If we don’t travel, we stay healthy at home and the only things that we leave our homes for are exercise and getting fresh air, but only with our family, we can work to be as close to the red line as possible. Gov. Andy Beshear

Governor Beshear presented a graph depicting cumulative infections and active infections in his update.

Unlike neighboring states like West Virginia and Ohio, Kentucky has avoided a statewide lockdown.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that even though they are under a “stay at home” order, they are not actively making traffic stops to check for essential travel paperwork at this time.

We will not be making traffic stops with the sole purpose to find out if someone is essential or not. Lt. Nick Lunsford, Ohio State Highway Patrol

While they are not actively enforcing travel in and out of state, troopers are suggesting that residents stay at home and avoid contact with other people.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has not made an order to enforce traffic stops or implement fines. If case numbers should surge, state governors could enforce these fines to those who violate “stay at home” orders in the future.