COVID-19 strain from the United Kingdom found in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, KY (WOWK) A new strain of COVID-19 recently identified in the United Kingdom has been found in Kentucky. Two people from Kenton County, KY near Cincinnati, OH have been identified with the variant.

This week, Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack explained the variant is not more deadly but is more contagious.

He encouraged people to continue to wear masks and practice social distancing.

“It is not more dangerous for the person who gets it than the previous version of the virus,” Stack said. “But since more people can get it more quickly and more easily that means you could have more people get sick, more people who die.”

He said existing vaccines will work against the new strains.

Governor Andy Beshear said the new strain is likely already beyond the two people identified, because of how infectious it is and how aggressively it spreads.