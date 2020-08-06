COVID-19 surge hospital accepts first patient

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Saint Francis Surge Hospital has accepted its first patient.

Thomas Health had requested to activate the dedicated COVID-19 surge facility at Saint Francis Hospital due to the rising number of positive results.

Back in April, Saint Francis Hospital reconfigured two floors and added beds and equipment to serve up to 75 coronavirus patients. As of Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, there were 115 confirmed hospitalized COVID-19 cases, 47 confirmed COVID-19 cases in ICU, and 13 confirmed cases on a ventilator.

The COVID-19 surge hospital is designed to treat virus patients diagnosed at medical facilities across the state who are primarily in need of active short-term care or rehabilitation services.

When the decision was made by the Gov. Jim Justice and the Department of Health and Human Resources and Thomas Health moved all current Saint Francis patients from the West Building to the East Building.

Patients transferred to Saint Francis Hospital for the state surge plans will only be admitted to the fourth or fifth floors of the West building to prevent any mixing of transferred patients and Select SNU and Behavioral Health patients.

Effective immediately, there is also a no visitor policy at Saint Francis hospital.

“Thomas Health and Saint Francis stand ready to further serve our community and the state of West Virginia during this difficult time. Thomas Health takes the safety of our patients, staff, and visitors very seriously and would not do anything to jeopardize their health.” Dan Lauffer, President and CEO of Thomas Health

