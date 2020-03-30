COVID-19 testing available to Charleston’s homeless population

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An on-site medical clinic is now available for homeless and disadvantaged residents to test for COVID-19.

For weeks, local social agencies and medical professions have been working on a plan to help protect Kanawha County’s homeless population during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, that plan went into effect.

“For COVID-19 there’s really no treatment, it’s just getting people to isolate themselves and rest and take care of themselves. Right now, we’re working with the city to get people to where they can keep themselves safe and away from others while they recuperate,” explained Christine Teague, program director of CAMC’s Ryan White Program.

Each screening includes a temperature check, assessment, a flu or strep test, then the actual COVID-19 swab when needed. But getting the word out to the community’s most at-risk population is also essential to the process.

“The important part of why we’re here is not only to do the screening but to educate people and make sure they know what things they can do to keep themselves safe such as proper physical distancing, hand washing, using hand sanitizer,” said Teague, “We’re going to be providing masks to people if they have a cough or other types of symptoms.”

The tent will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thru Friday at Manna Meal.

