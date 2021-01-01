COVID-19 won’t stop New Year’s Eve celebrations

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — New Year’s Eve has arrived, and for restaurants, bars, and other venues it’s one of their biggest money-making nights.
However, this year COVID-19 restrictions are putting a damper on a night usually filled with the joys of the traditional New Year’s Eve party.
Preparations were underway ahead of the anticipated last evening of 2020 in establishments across Huntington.
“In the past, it’s just first-come, first-served, and people get dressed up and come in and hang out for a few hours and we do a toast at midnight and it’s usually really crowded and shoulder-to-shoulder, and everyone’s just celebrating the new year. But, this year’s a little bit different.”Allison White, owner, Sip Downtown Brasserie
Allison White has had to make major adjustments to her restaurant to stay in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions.
“Well, it’s been hard. Of course, on everyone. But so we decided to do this year a little bit different, this is actually the first day that I’ve done reservations since I’ve opened Sip.Allison White, owner, Sip Downtown Brasserie
In addition to becoming reservation-only for the night, she’s also offering her three-course special menu for take-out food for those who would rather eat at home than risk a crowded restaurant or bar.
White says she knows sales may not be as high this year due to the limited capacity, but she still hopes to make this year’s event one to remember.
While the service industry is facing potential profit loss, another industry across town is actually flourishing thanks to this year’s changes of plan.
“It is a little bit crazy…We’ve seen an increase in people coming in and spending and what they’re buying to consume at home, and with that we’ve seen a decrease with bars and restaurants ordering a little bit less, probably because they’re not getting the same size clientele base”Christina McNeely, general manager, Huntington Beverage Center
While the local liquor sales are up, there is a small silver lining for the state:
“Alcohol sales are up, and that’s whether someone’s enjoying at home or going out and being careful but at the same time it does move the economy, a lot of taxes come from alcohol sales.”Bill Bissett, president and CEO, Huntington Regional Chamber
So it may be a smaller crowd at New Year’s Eve parties, but those local businesses are hoping people might just stop by them on the way to their evenings.
