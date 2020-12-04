CPD Officer Cassie Johnson’s body to be escorted to medical examiner’s office

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The news of officer Johnson’s death last night dug deep into the hearts of the Charleston community. A hero’s funeral will be held in the near future, but right now we wait on her body to be moved to the medical examiner’s office.

All flags were lowered to half staff last night and the city of Charleston lit up in blue.

But Officer Cassie Johnson will help save several lives beyond the badge because of her decision to be an organ donor.

“We may never know who receives Patrolman Cassie Johnson’s final gifts, but I feel certain those who know the recipients will see a difference in them. I think they will see Cassie’s glow, that radiates compassion, and her desire to help,” said Charleston Police Department Chief Tyke Hunt.

“I just left Patrolman Johnson and her family in her room. To say that we are heartbroken is an understatement. We are at a loss because we have lost one of our sisters in blue,” said the City of Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin.

Announced yesterday, Chief Tyke Hunt officially retired Johnson’s unit number 146 from the Charleston Police Department’s roster.

Right now, the alleged shooter, Joshua Phillips, is still in the hospital recovering and is expected to be there for an extended period of time. No charges have yet to be made.

The hero’s funeral for Officer Cassie Johnson will be held at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Although we do not know the exact date and time yet, we expect it will be next week.