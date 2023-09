KANAWHA COUNTY, (WOWK) – Traffic is at a stand-still on I-77 South following a crash in Charleston.

According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 12:10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, near the 100 mile marker of I-77 South. At this time, only the fast lane is open.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dispatchers say no injuries were reported in the crash, and the Charleston Police Department is responding.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.