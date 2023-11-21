UPDATE: (2:50 p.m., Nov. 21, 2023) – Traffic is now moving in the fast and slow lanes of I-64 East following a crash near the 54 mile-marker, according to West Virginia 511.

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Traffic has been backed up due to a crash on I-64 East near South Charleston.

According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, near the 54 mile-marker of I-64E just before the Montrose Drive exit.

Dispatchers say no one was injured in the crash.

The middle and fast lanes are currently closed, but dispatchers say they should reopen soon as the tow truck has just arrived on scene.

The South Charleston Police Department, South Charleston Fire Department and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority are on scene.