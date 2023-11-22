UPDATE: (2:40 p.m.) – According to WV 511, the roadway has now reopened after a crash shut down the slow lane of I-64W.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The slow lane of I-64 West is shut down in Charleston due to a vehicle crash.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, at Exit 58C, also known as the Washington Street exit, of I-64W in Charleston. Dispatchers tell WOWK 13 News the call came in stating the vehicle had struck a guardrail.

Dispatchers say there is no word at this time if anyone was injured.

The Charleston Police Department and Charleston Fire Department are on the scene.