UPDATE: Road reopens after Putnam County crash

Route 35 is closed at Plantation Road in the Frazier’s Bottom area due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer and two vehicles. Thursday, March 25, 2021.

UPDATE: 11:30 a.m. March, 25: Putnam County dispatchers say the road has now reopened.

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Route 35 is closed at Plantation Road in the Frazier’s Bottom area due to a crash.

Putnam County dispatchers say the crash involved a tractor-trailer and two vehicles and minor injuries were reported.

Traffic is being diverted across the Buffalo Bridge.

