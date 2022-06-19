ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — A crash involving two vehicles has closed at least one lane of Pennsylvania Avenue in Elkview on Sunday.

Kanawha County dispatch says that one vehicle with two people inside ran into a ditch near the Creative Learning Center in Elkview.

A second vehicle was said to have fled the scene.

Dispatch says the two people were injured

One lane of Pennsylvania Avenue is closed while crews are on the scene.

This is a developing story. We will provide more information when it becomes available.