UPDATE (6:58 p.m. June 11): Dispatch has confirmed the motorcyclist is injured and being transported by EMS.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A motorcyclist fell off a bridge in South Charleston after crashing on Saturday.
Kanawha County dispatch says that a motorcycle accident happened at 6:40 p.m. on the Kenneth R. Hess Bridge above the Kanawha Turnpike.
The condition of the driver is still unknown.
The westbound Kanawha Turnpike exit is currently shut down.
This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.