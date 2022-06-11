UPDATE (6:58 p.m. June 11): Dispatch has confirmed the motorcyclist is injured and being transported by EMS.

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A motorcyclist fell off a bridge in South Charleston after crashing on Saturday.

Kanawha County dispatch says that a motorcycle accident happened at 6:40 p.m. on the Kenneth R. Hess Bridge above the Kanawha Turnpike.

The condition of the driver is still unknown.

The westbound Kanawha Turnpike exit is currently shut down.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.