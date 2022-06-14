ONA , WV (WOWK) — A fire that started in a camper engulfed a home on Tuesday.

The fire started in a camper around 5:30 p.m. on Paradise Lane in Ona according to fire crews

The fire quickly spread from the camper to the owner’s garage, and eventually their house.

No one was reported inside at the time.

There were pets in the house at the time of the fire.

Ona Volunteer Fire Department, Culloden VFD, Milton VFD, Salt Rock VFD, and Barboursville Fire Department responded to the scene. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. We will provide more information as it becomes available.