HUNTINGTON, WV. (WOWK) – Multiple people escaped a house fire in Huntington.

It happened along Washington Avenue around 7:45 a.m. Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller tells 13 News the fire started on the first floor in the front room.

Chief Fuller says people were inside of the home, but it’s not clear if they lived there. He says there are no utilities on in the house.

Crews also rescued a dog from the home and gave its oxygen. An HPD K-9 officer took it to the animal emergency room.

The home sustained significant damage.

This fire is under investigation.