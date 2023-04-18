UPDATE (10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023): Fire crews say the fire has now been extinguished and the road is reopened.

HUNTINGTON, WV. (WOWK) – Fire crews are working to put out a house fire in Huntington.

Dispatch tells 13 News the fire broke out a little after 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning along 5th Avenue.

The home was occupied, but everyone made it out safely. The Red Cross has been called to help the family.

The fire caused some lanes on 5th Avenue to be temporarily shutdown.

No word on the cause of the fire at this time.