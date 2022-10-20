FLOYD COUNTY, KY. (WOWK) – Multiple fire departments are fighting flames at a popular restaurant in Martin, Kentucky.

Floyd County Dispatch, tells 13 News the fire broke out at ‘Fat Boys Grill and Tavern’ just after 4:45 a.m. Thursday morning.

Fire departments from Martin, Maytown and Garrett are on the scene. Dispatch says the departments have asked for a water pressure increase as they try to get the flames under control.

Main Street in Martin is closed right now as crews battle those flames.

No injuries have been reported.

We will continue to post updates as we learn more information.