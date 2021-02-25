Crews battle Kanawha County fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Fire crews were busy battling a fire in Kanawha County.

The fire was reported just before 6 p.m. Thursday near Aqua Pro Hot Tub in the Jefferson area.

All lanes of Maccorkle Avenue eastbound were shut down near Aqua Pro Hot Tub while crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

The building was abandoned. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The Jefferson and West Side Volunteer Fire Departments responded.