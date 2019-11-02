Crews battle last stubborn Southern California wildfire

An air tanker drops retardant as the Maria Fire approaches Santa Paula, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. According to Ventura County Fire Department, the blaze has scorched more than 8,000 acres and destroyed at least two structures. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Crews are battling the last remaining large wildfire in Southern California as stubborn flames threaten nearly 2,000 homes.

The Maria Fire headed for what would be its third day Saturday after erupting on a Ventura County hilltop northeast of Los Angeles.

Nearly 11,000 people are under evacuation orders. Fire officials say the communities of Eastern Ventura, Camarillo, Somis and Santa Paula are at risk.

The cause is under investigation but Southern California Edison, which cut power to many areas this week to prevent wildfires, said Friday that it had re-energized a power line just minutes before the fire began nearby.

Red flag warnings of extreme fire danger from winds and ultra-low humidity have been extended into Saturday evening for some areas of LA and Ventura counties.

AP staff writer Janie Har in San Francisco and John Rogers in Los Angeles contributed to this story.