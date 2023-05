HUNTINGTON, WV. (WOWK) – Fire crews in Huntington battled a raging house fire Tuesday morning.

Cabell County Dispatch says it happened around 4:30 a.m. on the 700 block of Adams Avenue.

Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller tells 13 News the home was abandoned, and crews worked hard to make sure the massive flames didn’t spread to neighboring homes.

No injuries were reported.