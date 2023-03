CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Crews battled a structure fire on McComas Road in Cabell County on Saturday.

According to West Hamlin Fire & Rescue, they went to help the Salt Rock Volunteer Fire Department battle the fire at around 8:57 p.m. on Saturday.

They say crews from West Hamlin, Salt Rock, Barboursville, Ona and Green Valley went to the fire, as well as Cabell County EMS.