Crews on scene of trailer fire in Lincoln County

ALUMS CREEK, WV (WOWK) — Several crews are on scene of a trailer fire in Lincoln County, WV.
According to dispatchers, the call came in around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday evening of the fire along Upper Mollys Branch Road.
No injuries are being reported at this time. Dispatchers tell WOWK the trailer is believed to be vacant.
Alum Creek, Davis Creek, Duval and West side fire departments are responding to the fire.
