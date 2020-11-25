Crews on scene of trailer fire in Lincoln County

ALUMS CREEK, WV (WOWK) — Several crews are on scene of a trailer fire in Lincoln County, WV.

According to dispatchers, the call came in around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday evening of the fire along Upper Mollys Branch Road.

No injuries are being reported at this time. Dispatchers tell WOWK the trailer is believed to be vacant.

Alum Creek, Davis Creek, Duval and West side fire departments are responding to the fire.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

