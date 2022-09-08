UPDATE: (7:05 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022) – Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller has confirmed one person has died in a crash this evening near Mason, West Virginia.

MASON, WV (WOWK) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle accident in the city of Mason.

According to dispatchers the accident happened around 6:15 p.m., Sept. 8, 2022 on Adamsville Road near the Rio Bravo restaurant.

Dispatchers could not say if any injuries had been reported. Several first responders are on the scene.

This is a developing story, and we have a crew heading to the scene.