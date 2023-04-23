MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a vehicle crash in Mason County, West Virginia.

According to Mason County 911 dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened around 7:20 p.m. Sunday, April 23, on Route 2 just south of R+L Carriers.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dispatchers say the scene is still active at this time. A portion of the roadway was temporarily closed for first responders’ safety, according to dispatchers, but should soon reopen.

At this time, dispatchers say there is no word on if anyone was injured in the crash.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating the incident.