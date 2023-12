CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — No one was injured in fire at a home Thursday night in Cabell County dispatchers say.

The fire at the two story home broke out at a home in the 2100 block of Pleasants Valley Road (5th Street Road) just before eight o’clock.

Dispatchers say that the two story home was fully involved in flames when fire crews got there.

Members from Green Valley, Ona and Barboursville departments all responded to the scene.