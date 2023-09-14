UPDATE: (6:50 P.M. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023) – A garage, shed and multiple cars are destroyed after a fire in Huntington. crews on scene say a couple of the nearby houses also received some exterior heat damage.

According to crews on scene, one person who originally refused medical treatment is now requesting treatment and EMS crews are heading back to the scene to help the patient.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a fire at a home in Huntington.

According to Cabell County dispatchers, the fire broke out at a residence in the 1700 block of Monroe Avenue just before 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14. Dispatchers say they are not certain at this time if the structure that caught fire is a home or a garage, but that the fire was fully-involved when they arrived on scene.

Dispatchers say two people were assessed by EMS crews on scene, but were not transported for medical treatment.

The Huntington Fire Department, Huntington Police Department and Cabell County EMS responded.