Crews responded to a fire in the 1200 block of 26th Street in Huntington. Sept. 8, 2023 (Photo Credit: Shortness Varney)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a fire at a house in Huntington.

According to Cabell County 911 dispatchers, the fire broke out around 11:47 a.m., Friday, Sept. 8, at a house near the 1200 block of 26th Street in Huntington. Dispatchers say the fire was fully involved when crews arrived on scene, and they have gotten the fire “knocked down,” at this time and are still on the scene.

Dispatches say there there is no word from crews at this time if the home was occupied. According to dispatchers, the house was damaged in the fire, but there is no word yet on the extent of the damage.

No one was injured in the fire, according to dispatchers.

The Huntington Fire Department and Cabell County Ambulance responded to the scene.